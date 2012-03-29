AARHUS, Denmark, March 29 The head of Danish turbine maker Vestas said on Friday he had no plans to resign after the election of a new chairman of the board and he remains the right leader to carry out the strategy set for the company.

Two profit-warnings in the course of three months, at the end of October and again in early January, have piled pressure on Chief Executive Ditlev Engel to ensure there are no more disappointments at the world's biggest wind turbine maker.

"I have no other plan than staying as CEO," Engel told Reuters after the annual general meeting of shareholders in the city of Aarhus.

"I am the right one to execute the new strategy for Vestas in the coming years," Engel said.

Engel also said that Vestas would be able to manufacture the turbines in its record-high orderbook for 2013.

Shareholders in Vestas Wind Systems A/S elected three new board members, including incoming chairman Bert Nordberg who replaces Bent Carlsen who chose not to seek re-election. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh via Copenhagen newsroom)