COPENHAGEN Aug 30 The incoming chief executive of loss-making Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said his biggest challenge was to return the company to profit and secure its position as world market leader.

Anders Runevad, 53, who has spent most of his career at Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson, said he was sure he could win back investors' confidence, battered by five profit warnings in the last eight years.

Runevad, who takes up his post on Monday, replaces Ditlev Engel who was ousted earlier this month after failing to turn the company around with a programme of job cuts and plant closures.

Vestas - which is facing two lawsuits from angry investors - has made a net loss in the last two years, hurt by a weak global economy and cuts in subsidies for renewable energy by cash-strapped governments.

"There is definitely a big job ahead to restore profitability," Runevad told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"Investor confidence comes with profitability and building a stable business," he said.

Vestas has shed 5,468 staff since the end of 2011 and expects to cut at least 1,253 more to leave it with a maximum of 16,000 employees by the end of this year.

Runevad's arrival coincides with signs that Vestas may be through the worst. Last week the company reported a 33 percent drop in second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) that was smaller than analysts had forecast..

The share price has tripled since the start of the year, but is still down nearly 85 percent from its 2008 peak.

"I think there are some very good signs of execution and things turning around," Runevad said, referring to a general improvement in the world economy and improvement in Vestas' results. "Things are starting to look a bit more stable," he said.

THE SWEDISH CONNECTION

Runevad's appointment means the top three positions at the Danish company are filled by Swedes.

Chairman Bert Nordberg and his new CEO both worked at Ericsson as far back as the mid-1990s and cemented their relationship during Nordberg's tenure as head of mobile phone joint venture Sony Ericsson.

The third is new chief financial officer, Marika Fredriksson, a former executive at Volvo, Autoliv and Gambro.

"I did not hesitate at all when I got the question," Runevad said.

"I have a solid track record of leading international teams," he said. "I also have a keen interest in technology."

Runevad, married with two children, holds a masters in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Lund.

He joined Ericsson in 1989 and held positions in the United States, Singapore, Sweden and Brazil, with his last role at Ericsson as head of western and central Europe.

He wants to restore Vestas' position as world market leader in wind turbines, used to generate electricity, after several market research reports said the company had lost the top spot on some measures.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance earlier this year said General Electric was the biggest, measured by delivered capacity in 2012.

Other energy consultancies also said GE was the market leader last year, whereas Make Consulting said Vestas remained on top in 2012 measured by grid connected capacity.

"In any case, the ambition if you are the market leader, is to stay the market leader," Runevad said. (Editing by Erica Billingham)