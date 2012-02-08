COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas' search for a new chief financial officer is still in progress, Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said on Wednesday.

Vestas, which in mid-January had said it would bring in a new CFO from outside the company, overnight announced that CFO Henrik Norremark had resigned after explaining recent profit warnings to the board of directors.

Norremark had been slated to take on a new role as chief operating officer.

Engel declined to say when he expected a new CFO to be in place.

He also said in a webcast conference call on the company's 2011 results that Vestas was seeing "good earnings development" on its new V112 turbines, but the cost of manufacturing those turbines had to be brought down this year.

