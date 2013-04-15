* Appoints Marika Fredriksson as new CFO
* Says current CFO to leave for personal reasons
* Shares close down 2.8 percent
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, April 15 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas said its chief financial officer
(CFO) had stood down after less than a year in the post, dealing
a blow to the company in its attempts to win back investor
confidence.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S has suffered several profit warnings
as the wind power market takes a downturn, due to falling
subsidies from cash-strapped governments, tough competition and
global economic uncertainties.
The company said in a statement on Monday CFO Dag Andresen
would leave for personal reasons, to be replaced by Swedish
national Marika Fredriksson, former CFO of Autoliv
, the world's biggest maker of car safety equipment such
as seat belts.
At Autoliv, Fredriksson was involved in securing finance in
difficult conditions during the financial crisis and
subsequently gained first-hand experience of a major takeover at
dialysis products maker Gambro.
"She is a very operational CFO (who) ... doesn't shy away
from anything," a former colleague said.
Vestas gave no detailed explanation for Andresen's departure
and the outgoing CFO could not be reached for comment.
"He (Andresen) was very very important, almost a front
figure, in the attempt to win investor confidence back for
Vestas," said Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen.
The company's shares, which had spiked to a near six-month
high of 49.95 crowns as recently as late March, fell as much as
5 percent and closed down 2.8 percent against a 0.8 percent fall
in the Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index.
"It is a problem for Vestas in the short term because the
shares trade on confidence, not on fundamentals," said Alm Brand
analyst Michael Jorgensen.
Andresen had taken up the position as CFO last August
following the resignation of predecessor Henrik Norremark, who
was held responsible for a second profit warning in three
months.
The profit warnings shook confidence in the company's
prospects and prompted a sweeping reorganisation, including the
election of a new chairman, Bert Nordberg, as well as job cuts,
the halting of unprofitable projects and factory closures.
The company had in February offered some hope its turnaround
plan is beginning to bear fruit, flagging an improvement in
profitability this year and reported a rise in fourth-quarter
profit and revenue.
CHANGE MANAGEMENT
Incoming Fredriksson has 15 years of CFO experience with
groups including Volvo Construction Equipment and
Autoliv. She also has extensive experience in turnaround
processes, change management and mergers and acquisitions,
Vestas said.
"In Marika Fredriksson we have found a new CFO with the
calibre and capabilities (needed in) addressing Vestas' needs,"
said Nordberg in the statement.
Fredriksson, who will take over as CFO on May 1, became CFO
of Autoliv just as Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, raising
pressure on the job of CFO of the Stockholm-based company.
Autoliv, among whose top customers General Motors was
then fighting for survival, saw credit rating agency Standard &
Poor's cut its rating by three notches, but Fredriksson and her
treasury team still secured financing on acceptable terms via
the bond market and through a 225 million euro ($294.4
million)European Investment Bank loan.
While a struggle for financing took centre stage during her
2008-2009 tenure at Autoliv, Fredriksson found herself involved
in a different form of corporate drama after joining unlisted
Gambro as CFO in 2009.
The company was sold by the Wallenberg business family's
Investor AB and its partly owned private equity
company EQT to U.S.-based Baxter International in a $4
billion deal late last year.
Fredriksson remains a board member at Ferronordic Machines,
a dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment throughout Russia
which counts Swedish investors such as financier Rune
Andersson's Mellby Gard among its top shareholders.
"I don't think we will see any change in Vestas' focus on
restructuring the group," said Nykredit analyst Klaus Kehl.
"The strategy will remain unchanged: to bring down the
group's costs. That was the case yesterday and that will be the
case tomorrow," Kehl said.