* Also names two other new board members
* Moves come in wake of profit warnings, jobs cull
(Adds details, quotes, updates share price)
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 Vestas has
nominated a restructuring specialist as chairman as the wind
turbine maker overhauls its leadership following two profit
warnings in three months.
The Danish company has turned to Bert Nordberg of Sony's
mobile phone unit, but was unable to say whether he
would do the job alongside his current post or devote all his
time to Vestas.
It has also proposed that Lars Josefsson, former president
of Sandvik Mining and Construction, and Eija Pitkanen,
vice-president at Swedish-Finnish telecom group TeliaSonera
, join the board.
Nordberg is expected to take his post after the Vestas
annual meeting on March 29. Josefsson will be deputy chairman.
The profit warnings in October and January shook
investor confidence in Vestas and prompted the retirement of
chairman Bent Carlsen and resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Norremark this month.
The proposed appointments met with approval from an investor
and an analyst.
Claus Wiinblad, head of Danish equity investments at pension
group ATP, which has a 2.04 percent stake in Vestas, said the
nominees would have his company's backing.
"Now the board must be allowed to get on with the process of
improving Vestas' earnings," he added.
Alm. Brand Markets analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen called
the candidates "fairly weighty". He added Nordberg "has
experience in the area Vestas needs, which is restructuring" and
would focus on costs.
Outgoing chairman Carlsen declined to say if Nordberg would
leave his job at Sony to work for Vestas. "I am confident he
will have the time necessary," Carlsen told Reuters.
Vestas lauded Nordberg's experience in restructuring Sony
Ericsson, the mobile phone arm of Sony and Ericsson
which was renamed Sony Mobile Communications on Thursday after
the Japanese company bought out Ericsson's 50 percent stake.
The crisis at the top of Vestas, which last month unveiled a
management reshuffle and 2,335 job cuts to restore
profitability, has left chief executive Ditlev Engel as the lone
linchpin of continuity and under heavy pressure to perform.
Nordberg, chief executive of the Sony mobile phone
unit since 2009, is an Ericsson stalwart who headed its Silicon
Valley business in 2008-09.
He played a role in the extensive reorganisation
and cost-cutting at the Swedish company as it ran into trouble
in the wake of the dotcom bubble bursting.
His record at Sony Ericsson has been mixed. The
mobile phone venture failed to regain significant market share
while dipping in and out of the red during his time in charge.
Vestas has struggled in global economic crisis
which has hit investment in, and financing for, renewable energy
projects.
It expects another challenging year in 2012 and possibly an
even more difficult 2013 unless a U.S. tax credit is extended.
For this year it has forecast operating margin on earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 0-4 percent, against a
forecast at this time last year for a 2011 margin of 7 percent.
Shares in Vestas, which lost two-thirds of their value last
year, initially fell after news of the proposed appointments,
but recovered to end up 0.4 percent.
The stock outperformed a 1 percent drop in Copenhagen's
blue-chip index of the 20 most traded and most
valuable Danish stocks.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen and Mette Fraende in
Copenhagen and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm; Editing by David
Cowell and David Hulmes)