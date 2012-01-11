COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Several heavyweight investors in Danish wind turbine maker VESTAS want the company to ditch chairman Bent Carlsen following last week's profit warning, financial daily Borsen said on Wednesday.

Vestas shocked investors on Jan. 3 with its second profit warning in just three months, saying that development cost rises and revenue delays would wipe out its 2011 profit and knock revenue below its earlier target.

Carlsen has been chairman of the board since 1996. His term would end at the next annual general meeting unless it reelects him.

"Vestas knows well that we want a change in the chairmanship," one investor told the paper on condition of anonymity. "There is also a natural expiry date for the chairmanship."

Several investors want FLSmidth Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, who has been a board member since 1998 , to take over as chairman, the newspaper said.

Vestas is expected to outline reorganisation plans and thousands of job cuts on Thursday. (Reporting by John Acher)