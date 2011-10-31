COPENHAGEN Oct 31 The chairman of Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems , which issued a profit warning on Sunday, said on Monday it was important to focus on its positive cash flow.

Chairman Bent Carlsen also said he would not comment on the board's confidence in chief executive Ditlev Engel.

"What we need to focus on is that the cash flow is positive in the third quarter," Carlsen told Reuters. "The cash flow has been significantly improved in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period a year ago." (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)