COPENHAGEN Oct 31 The chairman of Danish wind
turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems , which issued
a profit warning on Sunday, said on Monday it was important to
focus on its positive cash flow.
Chairman Bent Carlsen also said he would not comment on the
board's confidence in chief executive Ditlev Engel.
"What we need to focus on is that the cash flow is positive
in the third quarter," Carlsen told Reuters. "The cash flow has
been significantly improved in the first nine months of the year
compared with the same period a year ago."
