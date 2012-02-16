COPENHAGEN Feb 16 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas on Thursday nominated Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications' chief executive Bert Nordberg to become its next chairman of the board to replace retiring Bent Carlsen.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S also nominated Lars Olof Josefsson, former president of Sandvik Mining and Constrution, and Eija Pitkänen, a vice president at telecom groupo TeliaSonera , to become board members.

"Following the Annual General Meeting (on March 29), and assuming that they are elected, the Board expects to appoint Mr Nordberg as Chairman and Mr Josefsson as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors," Vestas said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)