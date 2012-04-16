COPENHAGEN, April 16 Two Chinese wind turbine
makers are looking into launching takeover bids for world
number one Vestas Wind Systems, according to Danish
daily Jyllands-Posten.
China's second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind
Science & Technology Co and Sinovel Wind
Group have discussed the possibility with a number
of corporate bankers after a plunge in Vestas' shares,
Jyllands-Posten said, citing unidentified Danish corporate
financiers.
Shares in Vestas have plunged 56 percent since Oct. 28, the
last trading day before the first of two profit warnings.
The warnings have piled pressure on Chief Executive Ditlev
Engel to tackle rising costs and ensure there are no more
disappointments.
In January, Vestas announced a major management reshuffle as
well as plans to cut 2,335 jobs in a bid to restore
profitability after higher costs wiped out 2010 earnings.
Vestas declined to comment on the report. Xinjiang Goldwind
and Sinovel Wind could not immediately be reached for comment.
On Friday, Vestas shares closed at 48.95 Danish crowns on
the Copenhagen stock exchange compared with a record high near
700 crowns per share in 2008.
The two Chinese companies could be hampered, however, by
Vestas' large and diverse shareholder base, as this could make
it difficult for them to win support for a deal from over 90
percent of investors, Jyllands-Posten said.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)