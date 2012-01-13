* CEO Engel says Norremark "extremely qualified"

* Remarks follow big job cuts and management reshuffle (Adds analyst quotes, background, shares)

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas fully endorsed the group's finance chief, Henrik Norremark, to take his new role as chief operating officer, after some analysts questioned whether he was the most qualified man for the job.

In a sweeping reorganisation announced on Thursday, Vestas said Norremark would become COO and leave his current post as chief financial officer once an external candidate is hired to be finance chief.

That change was part of an overhaul of Vestas' top management which came alongside 2,335 job cuts intended to reduce costs and help restore profitability after cost overruns wiped out 2011 profits.

"I could not think of a better person to take the COO role," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call on Friday for analysts. "Henrik is extremely qualified to take COO role."

Some analysts cheered the removal of Norremark from the CFO's position, which he has held since 2004, blaming him partly for dented credibility with investors after Vestas last week issued its second profit warning in just three months.

"We believe replacing the CFO to be a wise move; we believe the market had been disappointed over the last year at the lack of financial details and two profit warnings in a quarter from the company," Barclays Capital analyst Rupesh Madlani said in a note to clients. "We therefore view this change to be particularly positive."

But some analysts also questioned the credentials of Norremark, with a degree in finance and accounting and who joined Vestas in 1993 as CFO of its U.S. unit, to lead the day-to-day operational management that will require getting a grip on its manufacturing problems.

As COO, Norremark, will be Engel's deputy and directly in charge of the two main manufacturing units and a separate unit for the offshore turbines business and global sourcing.

That puts Norremark at the heart of a drive to fix operational problems that led to the cost overruns, which caused Vestas on Jan. 3 to say it would report no profit for 2011 instead of an earlier estimated EBIT of 255 million euros and would miss its previous revenue target.

Vestas stands atop a record high backlog of orders for turbines, and some analysts have said they fear those orders could be prone to the same cost troubles that forced the company to downgrade guidance last week if the problems are not fixed.

"His team work with Ditlev Engel has not yielded the results that many investors had hoped for over the years," Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen said. "(But) in a new organisation, this might improve."

"He (Norremark) has had a lot of responsibilities, but with a larger management group, at the end of the day, we'll see clearer responsibilities and that should improve earnings and visibility," Pedersen said.

Before the reorganisation, Engel and Norremark were a two-man executive management team. But that is being widened to six.

Engel, who kept his job as CEO though some local media had speculated he could be forced out, said on Friday that the search for a new CFO had begun but declined to say when the company would make an appointment.

Shares in Vestas, which slid 7 percent on Thursday after the reorganisation and job cuts were announced, traded down 0.3 percent by 1244 GMT against a 0.8 percent rise in Copenhagen's bluechip index of most traded and valuable shares. (Additional reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)