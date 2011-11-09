COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas' chief financial officer said on
Wednesday he saw no problems for the company's 2012 deliveries
due to trouble experienced this year at its generator plant in
Travemunde, Germany.
Problems at the Travemunde plant led the company on Oct. 30
to issue a 2011 profit warning, saying that deliveries of
projects mainly in Europe would be delayed.
"We see absolutely no issues for our 2012 deliveries," Chief
Financial Officer Henrik Norremark said in a webcast conference
on the company's third-quarter results.
(Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)