COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas' chief financial officer said on Wednesday he saw no problems for the company's 2012 deliveries due to trouble experienced this year at its generator plant in Travemunde, Germany.

Problems at the Travemunde plant led the company on Oct. 30 to issue a 2011 profit warning, saying that deliveries of projects mainly in Europe would be delayed.

"We see absolutely no issues for our 2012 deliveries," Chief Financial Officer Henrik Norremark said in a webcast conference on the company's third-quarter results. (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)