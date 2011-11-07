UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems A/S , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said on Monday it had been appointed preferred supplier by Netherlands-based integrated utility Eneco Holding NV for an offshore wind farm.
Eneco earlier said Vestas would supply it with 43 of its V112-3.0 megawatt turbines at a total capacity of 129 MW.
"Vestas can confirm that Eneco has appointed Vestas preferred supplier for an offshore project in the Netherlands," Vestas said in a statement.
"If this will result in a firm and unconditional order, Vestas will make a company announcement immediately thereafter," it said.
The turbines would be for a wind farm in the North Sea, 23 kilometres off the coast near the Dutch town of Noordwijk, Eneco said.
Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2013, and the wind farm will be fully operational by 2014, Eneco said in a statement. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and David Holmes)
