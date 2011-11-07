COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, is to deliver 43 of its V112-3.0 megawatt turbines at a total capacity of 129 MW to Netherlands-based integrated utility Eneco Holding .

Eneco said in a statement on Friday the turbines would be for a wind farm in the North Sea, 23 kilometres off the coast near the Dutch town of Noordwijk.

Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2013, and the wind farm will be fully operational by 2014, it said in a statement.

Vestas was not immediately able to confirm the order, a spokesman said. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)