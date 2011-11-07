UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, is to deliver 43 of its V112-3.0 megawatt turbines at a total capacity of 129 MW to Netherlands-based integrated utility Eneco Holding .
Eneco said in a statement on Friday the turbines would be for a wind farm in the North Sea, 23 kilometres off the coast near the Dutch town of Noordwijk.
Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2013, and the wind farm will be fully operational by 2014, it said in a statement.
Vestas was not immediately able to confirm the order, a spokesman said. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.