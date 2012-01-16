COPENHAGEN Jan 16 The head of Danish engineering group FLSmidth, Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, said on Monday he would seek re-election to the board of wind turbine maker Vestas, but was not a candidate to become chairman.

After two profit-warnings from Vestas in just three months, some Vestas investors have been reported to be looking to replace Chairman of the Board Bent Carlsen, and Rasmussen has been mentioned as a seasoned board member who some would endorse.

"I have said...that I am not a candidate to be chairman," Rasmussen told Reuters. "My only comment is that I am standing for re-election (to the board)."

Rasmussen has been on the board since 1998.

All board members who intend to keep their seats will need to be re-elected at Vestas' annual general meeting on March 29.

Chief Executive Ditlev Engel has kept his job despite presiding over two downgrades of guidance, one at the end of October and the other in early January, and an announcement of more than 2,000 job cuts though some local media had speculated that Engel could be forced out. (Reporting by John Acher)