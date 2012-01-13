Dam crisis is wake-up call for aging California water system
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has seen increased interest among pension funds towards investing in wind energy infrastructure projects, its chief executive said on Friday.
"We have seen quite positive interest from some major pension funds into doing investment in this sector," Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call for analysts.
He said Vestas' treasury function, which has been relocated to Switzerland, was looking into opportunities that could be provided by such financing for wind projects.
"There are some new major funds that are interested in participating in major infrastructure project development," Engel said. (Reporting by John Acher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.