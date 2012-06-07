(Adds more detail, quotes)

* Says has had to learn wind no longer a growth industry

* Says even 4 pct growth is a lot

* Says efforts to cut V112 costs continue

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, June 7 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has had to adjust to a new situation where it no longer operates in a growth industry, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The renewable energy sector has struggled in the global economic slump as support for wind power and other renewable energy sources has been hit by government belt-tightening and a consequent downgrading of growth prospects. In November last year, Vestas scrapped a set of long-term financial targets, including an ambition to increase annual revenues to 15 billion euros by 2015 from 6.6 billion in 2009, the year the targets were set, which would have meant average annual growth of at least 15 percent.

For this year, Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine maker, has said it expects revenues to be in a range of 6.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros, against revenue of 5.84 billion euros last year.

"It is a challenge as an organisation to think 'Now we are no longer in a growth sector,'" Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a presentation to the Danish Society of Financial Analysts.

"I myself have had to look in my toolbox to find the means to react in a sector where 4 percent growth is a lot," Engel said. "I have not been used to that."

He said, however, that the wind energy sector was developing from a mechanical industry into a high-tech, patent-based sector.

In early January this year, Vestas downgraded full-year guidance for the second time in just three months, largely due to cost overruns for its V112 turbine.

Engel said the V112's cost problems were unfortunate.

"That should not have happened," he said. "Now we need to bring our costs down to the level where the originally should have been."

But Engel said that the reduction in costs would first be visible in the company's results in 2013 because it takes time to complete the process. That timeframe is in line with earlier statements.

"It takes time to get costs down," he said. "But the roadmap we have made looks reasonable." (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)