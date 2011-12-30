COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas told Reuters on Friday the company was confident it would reach its full-year 2011 turbine order intake guidance of 7,000-8,000 megawatts.

Head of Investor Relations Peter Kruse said the group usually received a large number of unannounced orders at the end of the year.

"We are confident..we stand by our 7,000-8,000 MW target," Kruse told Reuters.

"Historically, we receive many unannounced orders in the fourth quarter," Kruse said.

His remarks came after Vestas said it had received a 69-MW turbine order from Sweden, which took the company's year-to-date announced orders to 6,004 MW, still below the guided range.

Vestas always accumulates some unannounced orders that can help close the gap to the target range for the order intake.

"The unannounced orders have a tendency to be larger at the end of the year than in the beginning," Kruse said.

The group's policy is to announce only orders worth more than 250 million Danish crowns ($43.43 million). ($1 = 5.7562 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)