COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas three-month results to end-June (millions of euros unless stated otherwise):

Q2 2011 Q2 2010 Forecast* Order intake (MW) 2.265 3,031 1,826 Revenues 1,401 1,032 1,424 EBIT 77 -180 54.5 Pretax result 76 -197 36.8

NOTES:

* Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts.

- Turbine order intake is expressed in megawatts. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)