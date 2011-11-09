COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas confirmed on Wednesday third-quarter losses and a weakened full-year outlook given in a profit warning at the end of October and said it would not reach its 2015 targets for revenue and profitability.

"Due to the expected weak economic growth in the OECD area, Vestas does not expect to be able to reach the earlier announced ... ambition of 15 billion euros in revenue and an EBIT margin of 15 percent in 2015," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Vestas said that in the medium term it aimed to reach a high single-digit margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) with a normalised U.S. market and increase its market share.

Vestas had warned on Oct. 30 that a delay in commissioning a generator plant in Germany had forced it to postpone delivery of a number of projects mainly in Europe, causing a third-quarter loss and weakening full-year prospects.

The company confirmed a third-quarter operating loss of 92 million euros ($127 million) against a profit of 271 million in the same quarter last year, in line with its preliminary announcement.

It reiterated the guidance given in its profit warning for full-year revenues to be about 6.4 billion euros and its operating profit margin about 4 percent. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by John Acher)