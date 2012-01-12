COPENHAGEN Jan 12 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Thursday it would cut roughly 10 percent of its workforce in a bid to restore profitability after cost inflation wiped out 2011 profits, but its CEO would keep his job.

Vestas said it would cut 2,335 jobs and reorganise its in a bid to reach cost savings target of more than 150 million euros ($190.30 million) by year-end, and said it could cut an additional 1,600 at U.S. plants if a tax credit for renewable energy is not extended.

The cuts were in line with analysts' expectations for cuts of between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs.

Vestas said that Chief Executive Ditlev Engel would remain in his current position, but Chief Financial Officer Henrik Norremark would become chief operating officer and acting CFO until a replacement is found for him.

In addition, the executive management team would be expanded to six from the current two members.

On Jan. 3, Vestas shocked the market by saying that increased product development costs and delayed revenues had wiped out full-year 2011 profit, against earlier guidance for an operating profit of 255 million euros, and it would miss its revenue target. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)