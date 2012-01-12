COPENHAGEN Jan 12 Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas said on Thursday it would cut roughly
10 percent of its workforce in a bid to restore
profitability after cost inflation wiped out 2011 profits, but
its CEO would keep his job.
Vestas said it would cut 2,335 jobs and reorganise its in a
bid to reach cost savings target of more than 150 million
euros ($190.30 million) by year-end, and said it could cut
an additional 1,600 at U.S. plants if a tax credit for renewable
energy is not extended.
The cuts were in line with analysts' expectations for cuts
of between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs.
Vestas said that Chief Executive Ditlev Engel would remain
in his current position, but Chief Financial Officer Henrik
Norremark would become chief operating officer and acting CFO
until a replacement is found for him.
In addition, the executive management team would be expanded
to six from the current two members.
On Jan. 3, Vestas shocked the market by saying that
increased product development costs and delayed revenues had
wiped out full-year 2011 profit, against earlier guidance for an
operating profit of 255 million euros, and it would miss its
revenue target.
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher)