COPENHAGEN, May 2 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reported deeper-than-expected operating losses for the first quarter, hit by lower-than-forecast revenues, but kept guidance for the full year 2012 unchanged.

Losses before interest and tax at the world's biggest wind turbine maker grew to 245 million euros ($324.01 million) in January-March from losses of 69 million in the first quarter last year.

The result was weaker than analysts' average estimate of an operating loss of 59.8 million euros in a Reuters poll. .

First-quarter revenues rose to 1.11 billion euros from 1.06 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' average forecast of 1.50 billion euros in the Reuters poll. Vestas said it realised less deferred revenue in the quarter than earlier expected.

Vestas stood by its guidance for the full year 1012, saying it still expected its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in a range of 0-4 percent and revenues in a range of 6.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros, as given in February.

It also maintained its guidance for 2012 shipments of turbines to reach about 7,000 megawatts.

Vestas said it had reduced the pace of development of its giant 7 MW offshore turbine to align it with the current market outlook and now expects the prototype to be installed in Denmark in 2014.

"Vestas has received inquiries from potential partners on the further development of the V164-7.0 MW turbine," Vestas Systems A/S said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)