COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Ailing Danish wind turbine maker Vestas announced more job cuts on Wednesday and cut its outlook for free cash flow as operating profits for the third quarter missed analyst forecasts.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items were 13 million euros ($16.64 million) in the third quarter, below an average forecast for a 53.2 million euros profit seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That compared with a 92 million euro loss in the same period a year ago.

The company said it aimed to bring down the number of employees to around 16,000 by the end of 2013 compared to an expected 18,000 by the end of 2012 or early 2013.

($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)