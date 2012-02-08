* CFO Norremark quits, chairman won't seek re-election

* Posts 2011 operating loss of 60 mln euros

* Sees 2012 revenue of 6.5-8.0 bln euros

* Says to provide guidance on fewer parameters

* Shares plunge more than 14 pct (Adds details, CEO and analyst quotes; updates share price)

By John Acher and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 The chief financial officer and chairman of wind turbine maker Vestas have quit after revealing an annual loss that was even weaker than preliminary results issued a month ago after a brace of earlier profit warnings.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, said CFO and deputy CEO Henrik Norremark had resigned after explaining recent profit warnings to the board.

Just last month, Norremark was designated to move from the CFO's job to a new role as chief operating officer that would have put him in charge of the manufacturing units at the heart of the two profit warnings in three months.

The Danish company, which dismayed investors on Jan. 3 with its latest profit warning, also said on Wednesday that chairman Bent Carlsen and two other board members would not seek re-election at the annual shareholders' meeting in March.

Carlsen, aged 66, had for some time been expected to step aside at the next annual meeting, and some investors called for him to leave after the most recent profit warning.

Shares in Vestas, which lost two-thirds of their value last year, had plunged 14.5 percent to 57.05 crowns by 1142 GMT.

"The responsibility for the downgrade (of guidance) has been put on the CFO's shoulders," Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said.

The departure of Norremark and Carlsen puts the spotlight squarely on Chief Executive Ditlev Engel, who has clung to his job despite media reports that some investors wanted him out.

"This leaves only Ditlev Engel to guarantee some continuity in the business going forward," Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

Asked if his own position was secure, Engel told Reuters: "Vestas has had big challenges implementing new technology in the fourth quarter, and that has cost us a lot of money."

"And we want to get Vestas out of that (situation), and that is what the board has asked me to make sure happens, and that continues to be the case, and there is not much more to say," Engel said.

Engel vowed to retore investors' confidence by reaching the targets set for 2012.

Vestas forecast a 2012 operating margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the range 0-4 percent, the first time it has given guidance for this year. That compares with a forecast at this time last year for a 2011 margin of 7 percent.

It forecast full-year 2012 revenues in a range of 6.5 billion to 8 billion euros ($10.6 billion), including service revenue of about 850 million euros.

"The targets for 2012 will be achieved," Engel told Reuters. "That is the only way to regain confidence."

Analysts said the 2012 guidance looked soft.

"The 2011 numbers were disappointing and 2012 guidance also disappointing, so there was not much more than disappointments in the report," Sydbank's Pedersen said.

RENEWABLE ENERGY WOES

Once popular with investors, the wind industry has been hit by overcapacity, sliding turbine prices and cutbacks in support for renewable energy by governments trying to plug deficits.

Vestas reported 2011 revenue of 5.84 billion euros ($7.73 billion) and an EBIT margin before special items of minus 0.7 percent.

In its profit warning in January, Vestas had said it expected to report revenue for 2011 of about 6 billion euros and an EBIT margin of about 0 percent, after increased product development costs and delayed revenues.

In the event, it reported an operating loss of 60 million.

It said in mid-January that it would cut 2,335 jobs to restore profitability and could cut 1,600 more at U.S. plants later this year if a tax credit for renewable energy is not extended.

The company said it would provide guidance on fewer parameters in future and will introduce guidance ranges for EBIT, revenue and cash flow that take into account large potential fluctuations.

Vestas confirmed on Wednesday that it received in 2011 firm and unconditional orders for turbines with total capacity of 7,397 megawatts (MW) and a value of 7.3 billion euros, in line with its January preliminary announcement.

It forecast 2012 shipments of turbines would reach 7,000 MW, with the present production plans calling for a peak in the middle of the year, though deliveries could fluctuate heavily over the quarters.

Vestas said its backlog of orders at the end of 2011 was a record 9,552 MW, which it said was worth 9.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Will Waterman)