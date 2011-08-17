(Adds details, quote, share price)

* Q2 EBIT 77 mln euros vs 54.5 mln poll forecast

* Vestas keeps 2011 guidance unchanged

* Shares rise 17 pct

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reported forecast-beating profits for the second quarter, helped by higher capacity utilisation, and maintained its previous full-year guidance, lifting its shares sharply.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the world's biggest producer of wind turbines were 77 million euros ($110.9 million) in April-June against a loss of 180 million euros in the second quarter last year.

The result beat all forecasts of 12.0 million to 75.0 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts whose average estimate had been 54.5 million euros.

Vestas shares traded up 17.4 percent by 0704 GMT.

"The development confirms that revenue and especially earnings may show major quarter-to-quarter fluctuations depending on capacity utilisation and the type of projects handed over," Vestas said in a statement.

Vestas stood by its previous guidance for full-year 2011 revenues of 7 billion euros, an EBIT margin of 7 percent and an order intake of 7,000-8,000 megawatts (MW) of turbines.

It said the market remains "fiercely competitive."

($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)