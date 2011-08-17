* Q2 EBIT 77 mln euros, vs 54.5 mln forecast

* Keeps 2011 guidance unchanged

* Shares rise 17 percent (Adds detail)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas beat forecasts for second-quarter profit, helped by higher capacity utilisation, and maintained full-year guidance, lifting its shares sharply.

"The development confirms that revenue and especially earnings may show major quarter-to-quarter fluctuations depending on capacity utilisation and the type of projects handed over," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said on Wednesday.

April-june earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the world's biggest producer of wind turbines were 77 million euros ($111 million), against a 180 million loss in the 2010 period.

The result beat all forecasts in a 12-75 million euros range in a Reuters poll whose average estimate was 54.5 million.

Vestas shares were up 17.8 percent by 0730 GMT.

"Against expectations in the market, Vestas maintains its full-year outlook," Jyske Markets said in a note to clients, adding turbine prices were under pressure.

Vestas stood by previous guidance for full-year revenue of 7 billion euros, an EBIT margin of 7 percent and an order intake of 7,000-8,000 megawatts (MW) of turbines.

"The expected revenue of 7 billion euros for 2011 has almost been secured by firm and unconditional orders," Vestas said.

It said the main risks to guidance were in the possibility of disruptions to production or in installations of new types of turbines in a year in which a big part of revenues and earnings will be generated in the latter part.

"Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2011 is thus expected to be on a level with that achieved in the fourth quarter of 2010," Vestas said.

The half-year intake of firm and unconditional orders was 2,895 MW, and the backlog of orders totalled 8.0 billion euros at the end of June, it said. Shipments of turbines this year were expected to rise by a half to 6,000 MW. ($1 = 0.695 euro) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Dan Lalor)