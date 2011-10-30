COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas warned on Sunday that full-year 2011 profits and revenues would be lower than forecast due to a delay in commissioning a plant in Germany.

Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues to about 6.4 billion euros from an earlier forecast of 7.0 billion and lowered its projection for its operating profit margin to about 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 7 percent.

"The downward adjustment of the EBIT margin is primarily related to the lower volume and consequently the changed product mix as well as consequential costs corresponding to approximately 35 million euros in 2011," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Vestas said it still expected an order intake this year of 7,000-8,000 megawatts of wind turbines, a positive free cash flow and investments of 850 million euros.

(Reporting by John Acher)