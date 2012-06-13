* Factory has 210 employees
COPENHAGEN, June 13 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas Wind Systems is to sell a tower factory in
Denmark to Chinese group Titan Wind Energy for an
undisclosed sum, allowing the world's biggest wind turbine maker
to cut costs.
"Our new towers facility here in Denmark increases our
possibilities of servicing and expanding our global customer
base," Yan Junxu, founder and chief executive of Titan Wind
Energy, said on Wednesday.
"Europe is the region that offers the most promising outlook
for the development of offshore wind energy," Junxu said.
The wind power industry has been hit by overcapacity, rising
costs and cutbacks in support for renewable energy by
governments trying to plug deficits.
The deal came ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Hu
Jintao to Denmark on Thursday. Titan Wind Energy is China's
biggest manufacturer of wind turbine towers, with annual
production capacity of 1,600 towers.
Vestas said the deal to sell the factory, which has 120
employees, was signed on Tuesday and should be approved by
Chinese authorities shortly.
Last month, Vestas reported a larger than expected
first-quarter loss due to delayed deliveries and rising costs.
Vestas shares were up 0.6 percent at 0753 GMT, compared with
a 0.3 percent higher Copenhagen benchmark index.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)