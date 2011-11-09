(Adds CEO comments, more detail)

By John Acher and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Vestas , the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, on Wednesday abandoned its long-term financial goals and pledged to cut costs and jobs as it struggles with weak demand for wind power plants and fierce competition.

The Danish company, which confirmed third-quarter losses and a weakened full-year outlook given in a profit warning late last month, jettisoned its 2015 targets.

"Due to the expected weak economic growth in the OECD area, Vestas does not expect to be able to reach the earlier announced ... ambition of 15 billion euros ($21 billion) in revenue and an EBIT margin of 15 percent in 2015," Vestas Wind Systems said.

Those targets, known as the Triple15 plan, were set in 2009.

Vestas said it aimed to cut fixed costs by at least 150 million euros ($207 million), with full effect from the end of 2012, to boost efficiency and help offset price increases on some components.

The company said cutting costs would mean job cuts.

"There will be fewer people at Vestas -- that is of course part of it," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast news conference.

He declined to give a figure for the redundancies, but said the company would give more details on the plan when it reports fourth-quarter results in February.

Vestas said that in the medium term it aimed to reach a high single-digit margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) with a normalised U.S. market and to increase its market share.

Engel said, however, that Vestas was preparing for the U.S. market to remain abnormal in 2012-2013 because of the expected expiry of energy tax credits and lack of visibility on whether those will be replaced with a new scheme.

Vestas said 2013 could prove to be a "very challenging year" owing to the expiry of the production tax credit (PTC) scheme in the United States.

Engel said the U.S. wind turbine market was expected to peak in 2012 and "decline significantly" in 2013 because of the expiry of tax credits.

"If the American PTC scheme is not prolonged, further adjustments will be made in the American organisation at the end of 2012," Vestas said.

The Spanish turbine market had come to a standstill, and no recovery was expected there for the next few years, and other southern European markets are also weak due to the sovereign debt crisis, Engel said.

"Even the Chinese market...has in 2011 turned out to be quite challenging," Engel said.

Vestas warned on Oct. 30 that a delay in commissioning a generator plant in Germany had forced it to postpone delivery of a number of projects mainly in Europe, causing a third-quarter loss and weakening full-year prospects.

Engel said he had visited the plant, and it was producing generators, but not enough.

The company on Wednesday confirmed a third-quarter operating loss of 92 million euros against a profit of 271 million in the same quarter last year.

Vestas shares closed down 3.2 percent. The stock plunged 24 percent on Monday, Oct. 31, after the company's weekend profit warning, and is down nearly 55 percent this year. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by John Acher. Editing by Jane Merriman)