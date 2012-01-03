* Cuts 2011 revenue and EBIT margin forecasts
* Also cut estimates last October
* Sees revenue about 6 bln euros, EBIT margin nil
* Defers some revenue and earnings to 2012
COPENHAGEN, Jan 3 Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 earnings and
revenue in a surprise trading update, saying costs had risen and
some revenue had been delayed.
The world's biggest wind turbine maker said it would defer
some revenue and earnings into 2012 and book
higher-than-expected costs.
"As a consequence ... revenue for 2011 is now expected to
amount to approximately 6 billion (euros), and the EBIT margin
to approximately 0 percent," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a
statement.
In October, the company lowered 2011 guidance to 6.4 billion
euros from 7 billion, and for the margin on earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) to about 4 percent from 7 percent.
Official accounts for the fourth quarter and full-year 2011
are scheduled to be released on February 8.
Vestas said 2011 order intake was 7.4 gigawatts (GW), within
its guidance for 7-8 GW of firm and unconditional orders, adding
it still expected a positive free cash flow for the year.
Some 400 million euros in revenue and 130 million of EBIT
are expected to be deferred to the first quarter of 2012, the
company said.
Costs are seen at some 125 million euros more than expected,
due mainly to development costs for the V112-3.0 MW turbine and
other technology, Vestas said.
For the fourth quarter of 2011, Vestas expects to generate
revenue of about 2.2 billion euros and EBIT of about 85 million.
Vestas shares, which lost about two-thirds of their value in
2011, closed up 2.4 percent on Tuesday before the announcement.
