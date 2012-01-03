* Cuts 2011 revenue and EBIT margin forecasts

* Also cut estimates last October

* Sees revenue about 6 bln euros, EBIT margin nil

* Defers some revenue and earnings to 2012

COPENHAGEN, Jan 3 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 earnings and revenue in a surprise trading update, saying costs had risen and some revenue had been delayed.

The world's biggest wind turbine maker said it would defer some revenue and earnings into 2012 and book higher-than-expected costs.

"As a consequence ... revenue for 2011 is now expected to amount to approximately 6 billion (euros), and the EBIT margin to approximately 0 percent," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

In October, the company lowered 2011 guidance to 6.4 billion euros from 7 billion, and for the margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to about 4 percent from 7 percent.

Official accounts for the fourth quarter and full-year 2011 are scheduled to be released on February 8.

Vestas said 2011 order intake was 7.4 gigawatts (GW), within its guidance for 7-8 GW of firm and unconditional orders, adding it still expected a positive free cash flow for the year.

Some 400 million euros in revenue and 130 million of EBIT are expected to be deferred to the first quarter of 2012, the company said.

Costs are seen at some 125 million euros more than expected, due mainly to development costs for the V112-3.0 MW turbine and other technology, Vestas said.

For the fourth quarter of 2011, Vestas expects to generate revenue of about 2.2 billion euros and EBIT of about 85 million.

Vestas shares, which lost about two-thirds of their value in 2011, closed up 2.4 percent on Tuesday before the announcement. (Reporting by John Acher and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by David Hulmes)