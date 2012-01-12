* To shed 2,335 jobs, aims to save more than 150 mln euros
by end-2012
* CEO Ditlev Engel keeps job, CFO to be replaced
* Shares fall 6 percent
(Adds details, CEO quotes; updates share price)
By John Acher and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas will cut 2,335 jobs in a bid to restore
profitability after rising costs wiped out its 2011 earnings.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S said the cuts, about a tenth of its
workforce, would help reduce costs by more than 150 million
euros ($190.3 mln) by year-end. Another 1,600 jobs could go at
U.S. units later this year if a tax credit for renewable energy
is not extended.
The world's biggest wind turbine maker is battling fierce
competition, including from Chinese rivals , as well as
the threat of subsidy cuts for renewable energy by hard-pressed
governments forced to tighten budgets.
Formerly a darling of investors, the wind industry has been
hit in the crisis by overcapacity and sliding turbine prices.
Late in 2011, Vestas was hit by cost overruns in product
development and delayed revenues which last week forced it to
issue its second profit warning in just three months.
Vestas said that Chief Executive Ditlev
Engel would stay in his post but Chief Financial
Officer Henrik Norremark will become chief operating officer and
act also as CFO until a new finance chief is found.
Danish media had speculated that Engel could be forced out.
"I have not offered the board to step down because I don't
think that would be the right thing for Vestas," Engel told a
news conference. "We have delivered some really good results and
I don't have any doubts that we can deliver some good results in
the future."
"The challenges we have faced in the fourth quarter of 2011
have given us a credibility problem. It is not undeserved,"
Engel said in a statement.
Engel said that the job cuts were one of many steps the
company was taking to bring down costs to ready the company for
an international economic downturn and prepare for a possible
worsening of the U.S. market next year.
The executive management team will be expanded to six from
the current two members to include heads of manufacturing,
sales, turbines development and global solutions and services,
Vestas said. The company will merge a number of production units
and administrative functions.
It will shut a tower factory with 350 workers in the town of
Varde in Denmark, but 1,600 of the total redundancies would be
salaried administrative workers and 735 hourly-paid employees.
"We have no plans to shut more plants," Engel told Reuters.
After the planned layoffs, which were in line with analysts'
expectations for 2,000-3,000, Vestas will employ about 20,400
globally, including 5,300 in Denmark, Vestas said.
Vestas shares, which dropped as much as 7 percent, traded
down 6.3 percent by 1509 GMT, against a 0.8 percent drop in the
S&P Global Clean Energy index. The stock is trading
at 8-1/2 year lows after losing two-thirds of its value in
2011 .
"We believe investors were hoping that there would be more
changes at Vestas, in terms of both economical and managerial
consequences," Nordea said in a note to clients.
On Jan. 3, Vestas shocked the market by warning that
increased product development costs and delayed revenues had
wiped out its 2011 profit. It had expected an operating profit
of 255 million euros.
It said 2011 earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) would be zero while revenues would be around 6 billion
euros instead of an already downgraded estimate of 6.4 billion
euros.
CREDIBILITY PROBLEM
It was Engel's third profit warning since August 2010. He
also abandoned in November the group's 2015 targets for revenue
of 15 billion euros and an EBIT margin of 15 percent and adopted
a goal for a "high single-digit" EBIT margin in the medium term.
It said the new measures would support that margin target.
Vestas said last week that it learned in the final days of
2011 that costs related mainly to ramping up manufacturing of
its V112-3.0 MW turbine grew out of control. Analysts said this
has stoked fears that the problems could spread.
Vestas stands atop a record backlog of orders but solar and
wind power are facing possible subsidy cuts as many of their
mature markets are weighed down by swelling public deficits and
weak economies which have hit energy investment.
Vestas has warned that the possible expiry in the United
States of the Production Tax Credit (PTC) at the end of 2012
could lead to a very difficult 2013 in the U.S. market.
The PTC gives a 2.2-cent per kilowatt-hour benefit for the
first 10 years of a renewable energy facility's operation.
Vestas has invested $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing and
research operations, mainly four plants in Colorado.
"We are now preparing Vestas for the situation where one of
our largest single markets, the USA, may be facing a tough
2013," Engel said. "This will have a huge impact on our
business, if we do not act now."
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Henriette Jacobsen;
Editing by Jane Merriman)