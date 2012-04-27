* Dag Andresen to be CFO from August

* Succeeds Norremark who left after profit warning

* Two other executive team jobs still unfilled (Adds detail)

COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has appointed Dag Andresen as chief financial officer, a role he formerly held at Swedish state power company Vattenfall.

Andresen, 48, was expected to take up his new job around Aug. 1, Vestas said on Friday.

His predecessor, Henrik Norremark stepped aside in January and then resigned in February after being held responsible for a second profit warning in three months.

The profit warnings at the end of October and early January shook investor confidence and prompted a sweeping reorganisation, including the election of a new chairman, Bert Nordberg, in March, and enlargement of the executive team.

Andresen was a Norwegian was member of Vattenfall's executive management from 2008-11 and before that held senior positions at Nordea Bank, Den Norske Bank (DNB) and Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner.

With the CFO appointment, Vestas's executive management team consists of Engel, chief turbines officer Anders Vedel, chief sales officer Juan Araluce and Andresen.

Vestas announced plans in January to expand its executive management, which earlier was a two-man team of Engel and Norremark, to include four heads of divisions. Heads of global solutions and services and manufacturing have not yet been named.

Until that happens, responsibility for global solutions and services lies with Vedel, while responsibility for manufacturing lies with Engel, the company said.

Vestas shares were up 0.3 percent at 51.50 crowns by 0930 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent lower Copenhagen blue-chip index. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)