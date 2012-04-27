Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
* Dag Andresen to be CFO from August
* Succeeds Norremark who left after profit warning
* Two other executive team jobs still unfilled (Adds detail)
COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has appointed Dag Andresen as chief financial officer, a role he formerly held at Swedish state power company Vattenfall.
Andresen, 48, was expected to take up his new job around Aug. 1, Vestas said on Friday.
His predecessor, Henrik Norremark stepped aside in January and then resigned in February after being held responsible for a second profit warning in three months.
The profit warnings at the end of October and early January shook investor confidence and prompted a sweeping reorganisation, including the election of a new chairman, Bert Nordberg, in March, and enlargement of the executive team.
Andresen was a Norwegian was member of Vattenfall's executive management from 2008-11 and before that held senior positions at Nordea Bank, Den Norske Bank (DNB) and Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner.
With the CFO appointment, Vestas's executive management team consists of Engel, chief turbines officer Anders Vedel, chief sales officer Juan Araluce and Andresen.
Vestas announced plans in January to expand its executive management, which earlier was a two-man team of Engel and Norremark, to include four heads of divisions. Heads of global solutions and services and manufacturing have not yet been named.
Until that happens, responsibility for global solutions and services lies with Vedel, while responsibility for manufacturing lies with Engel, the company said.
Vestas shares were up 0.3 percent at 51.50 crowns by 0930 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent lower Copenhagen blue-chip index. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.