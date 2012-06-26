COPENHAGEN, June 26 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas Wind Systems on Tuesday said it would unite its
Asia Pacific and China sales business units to cut costs, as
part of a major restructuring.
The announcement followed plans from Vestas announced on
Monday to close a factory in China with the loss of up to 350
jobs, just three days after scrapping plans for a factory in
Britain as demand slides.
The world's biggest wind turbine maker said in a statement
that Sean Sutton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific, had left the
company as a result.
"Going forward, Jens Tommerup, President of Vestas China,
will take on the role as head of the new, united sales business
unit for China and Asia Pacific," the company said.
Vestas did not go into financial details of the result of
the restructuring.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mike Nesbit)