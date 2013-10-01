COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has received a 50 megawatt turbine order from Uruguay's Fingano S.A.

The order is for 17 of its V112-3.0 MW turbines and delivery will start in the second quarter of next year, Vestas said in a statement.

Once installed, the wind power plant will have an estimated annual production of more than 242,000 MWh, generating green electricity for 220,000 people in the country, Vestas said.