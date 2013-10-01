BRIEF-J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, 1.9 pct below IPO price
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has received a 50 megawatt turbine order from Uruguay's Fingano S.A.
The order is for 17 of its V112-3.0 MW turbines and delivery will start in the second quarter of next year, Vestas said in a statement.
Once installed, the wind power plant will have an estimated annual production of more than 242,000 MWh, generating green electricity for 220,000 people in the country, Vestas said.
* J.Jill Inc shares open at $12.75 in debut, below IPO price of $13.00 per share
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.