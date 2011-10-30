(Adds details, quotes throughout)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas ( VWS.CO ) reported a loss for the third quarter and warned on Sunday that full-year 2011 profits and revenues would be lower than forecast due to a delay in commissioning a plant in Germany.

Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues to about 6.4 billion euros from an earlier forecast of 7.0 billion and lowered its projection for its operating profit margin to about 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 7 percent.

Vestas, the world's leading wind turbine maker, said efforts to commission its new generator plant at Travemunde in Germany were not progressing as planned, so delivery of a number of projects mainly in Europe would be delayed.

"The projects will of course be completed during 2012, and it is important also to point out that earnings on the individual projects are still satisfactory," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a statement.

The downward adjustment of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin is primarily related to the lower volume and consequently a changed product mix as well as consequential costs corresponding to about 35 million euros in 2011, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in the statement.

The costs are primarily attributable to liquidated damages as well as agreements made in relation to production, transport and installation, it said.

Because of the profit warning, Vestas reported preliminary third-quarter and nine-month results ahead of a scheduled Nov. 9 release.

It posted a 92-million-euro third-quarter loss before interest and tax -- before one-off costs -- against a profit of 271 million in the same quarter last year.

That result corresponded to an operating margin of a negative 6.9 percent for the third quarter against a positive 14.1 percent in the year-ago period, Vestas said.

The company said revenues fell in the July-September quarter to about 1.34 billion euros from 1.92 billion a year earlier.

Vestas said it still expected an order intake this year for wind turbines with total capacity of 7,000-8,000 megawatts, a positive free cash flow and investments of 850 million euros.

It said its free cash flow for the first nine months of 2011 was negative 218 million euros, but the third quarter showed a positive free cash flow of 276 million.

Trade in Vestas shares will resume on the Copenhagen stock exchange at 0800 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dale Hudson)