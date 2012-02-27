COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Vestas Wind Systems , the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, said on Monday it had received a 102 megawatt turbine order in the United States.

The order included supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, a business system and a five-year service and maintenance agreement, Vestas said.

The name of the customer as well as location of the project was undisclosed at the customer's request, Vestas said.

