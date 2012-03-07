COPENHAGEN, March 7 The world's biggest
wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Wednesday it
had received an 82 megawatt turbine order from a Polish arm of
Spanish utility Iberdrola.
The order is for 22 of its V80-2.0 MW turbines and 19 of its
V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Marszewo project in Poland, the
company said in a statement.
The order included supply, installation and commissioning as
well as a three-year service and maintenance agreement, Vestas
Wind Systems said.
Delivery of the turbines is scheduled to start at the end of
2012 and the project is due to be completed in 2013, it said.
The group said its total year-to-date announced order intake
stood at 469 MW.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)