EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Deal would add 16 mln T oil equivalent to annual Zhenhua output
COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems A/S said on Tuesday: * Has received its first order for three V126-3.0 megawatt turbines * Says order placed by Finland's TuuliWatti Oy
* Deal would add 16 mln T oil equivalent to annual Zhenhua output
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 German utility RWE scrapped its dividend for the second year in a row after taking writedowns on the value of its fossil-fuel based power plants, which are struggling to compete against solar parks and wind farms.