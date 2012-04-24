Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN, April 24 The world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said on Tuesday it had signed 15-year service contracts for 10 wind power plants in Italy for a total capacity of 268 Megawatts.
The deal was signed with ERG Renew S.p.A. regarding service of units including 126 units of V90-3.0 MW and V90-2.0 MW wind turbines, the company said in a statement.
Vestas gave no financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
