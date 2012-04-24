COPENHAGEN, April 24 The world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said on Tuesday it had signed 15-year service contracts for 10 wind power plants in Italy for a total capacity of 268 Megawatts.

The deal was signed with ERG Renew S.p.A. regarding service of units including 126 units of V90-3.0 MW and V90-2.0 MW wind turbines, the company said in a statement.

Vestas gave no financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)