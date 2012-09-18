Thailand's PTT interested in Petronas offshore gas stake
Feb 22 Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas expects to shed about 650 jobs in Denmark by the end of September as part of announced plans to reduce its workforce globally by about 3,700 by year-end, the company said on Tuesday.
"This is a step in implementing the already announced plans," Vestas spokesman Mikkel Friis-Thomsen said after the company said it would begin negotiations with employees on Thursday this week.
Vestas aims to reduce its global workforce to about 19,000 by the end of this year, the company has said earlier.
It said in a statement it would have about 5,000 employees in Denmark on Oct. 1 after the planned domestic reductions. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
ADEN, Feb 22 Yemen's deputy chief of staff was killed on Wednesday when the armed Houthi movement battling government forces fired a ballistic missile at an army camp on the Red Sea coast, according to a military source.
