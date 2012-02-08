COPENHAGEN Feb 8 The head of Danish wind
turbine maker Vestas, Ditlev Engel, said on Wednesday
that he is currently carrying out the tasks of chief financial
officer and chief operating officer in addition to his own job
as CEO.
Engel's remarks in a webcast presentation of the company's
2011 results followed an announcement overnight that CFO Henrik
Norremark resigned after explaining recent profit warnings to
the board of directors.
In mid-January, Norremark was designated to move to a new
role as chief operating officer (COO) and the company had said
it would bring in a new CFO from outside.
Engel said that the search for a new CFO continues.
"To be very frank today I am CEO, CFO and COO right now,"
Engel said.
(Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)