COPENHAGEN Feb 8 The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, Ditlev Engel, said on Wednesday that he is currently carrying out the tasks of chief financial officer and chief operating officer in addition to his own job as CEO.

Engel's remarks in a webcast presentation of the company's 2011 results followed an announcement overnight that CFO Henrik Norremark resigned after explaining recent profit warnings to the board of directors.

In mid-January, Norremark was designated to move to a new role as chief operating officer (COO) and the company had said it would bring in a new CFO from outside.

Engel said that the search for a new CFO continues.

"To be very frank today I am CEO, CFO and COO right now," Engel said. (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)