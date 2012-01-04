COPENHAGEN Jan 4 Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas will review its manufacturing in the
United States in the fourth quarter if the U.S. production tax
credit (PTC) is not extended, the group's chief executive said
on Wednesday.
CEO Ditlev Engel also told Reuters that he did not expect to
see the same development cost problems with the company's new
7-megawatt turbine as it has had with the industrialisation of
its V112-3.0 MW turbine.
"If one looks at the other development in Vestas, then
things have gone quite reasonably," Engel said.
Engel's remarks followed Vestas' downgrade of its full-year
2011 guidance on Tuesday due to higher-than-expected costs and
delayed reveue.
"In the fourth quarter, we probably must decide what we will
do if the PTC is not extended," Engel said.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)