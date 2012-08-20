COPENHAGEN Aug 20 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas, struggling to meet debt targets
and cash flow forecasts, is merging two key production units
under a reorganisation to streamline management and cut costs.
A company spokesman said new chief operating officer
Jean-Marc Lechene was driving restructuring of the units which
make blades and nacelles, the hub at the top of a wind turbine
tower encasing the gear box, drive train and other components.
"This is meant to achieve a leaner and less complex
management, and we want to reduce costs and increase integration
between the two functions," spokesman Mikkel Friis-Thomsen said.
Vestas, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results
on Wednesday, said earlier this month its banks had agreed to
delay a test of its loan covenants and is expected to downgrade
guidance for cash flow.
The heads of the units being combined have chosen to leave
the company, Friis-Thomsen said.
"Other than that I cannot say if this consolidation will
lead to more (staff) reductions at this time," Friis-Thomsen
said.
He said that combining the units was part of a continuing
reorganisation of Vestas announced in January.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Cowell)