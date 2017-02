COPENHAGEN Nov 9 The head of Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Wednesday that the Chinese market for wind turbines had turned out to be difficult this year after brisk growth in recent years.

Ditlev Engel also said that the Spanish wind turbine market was at a standstill, and no recovery was expected there for the next few years.

"Even the Chinese market...has in 2011 turned out to be quite challenging," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast conference on the company's third-quarter results. (Reporting by John Acher)