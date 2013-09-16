COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has appointed Marco Graziano as new head of its Mediterranean operations, the company said on Monday.

Graziano, a 56 year-old Italian national, has in recent years worked as Senior Vice President South-East Asia Pacific at Alstom, and will take up the position on October 15.

Graziano, who will be based in Madrid, succeeds Juan Araluce, former President of Vestas Mediterranean, who has been serving as Chief Sales Officer of Vestas Wind System A/S since January 2012. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)