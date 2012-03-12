* Vestas gets 396 MW turbines order from Mexico
* Turbines are for Latin America's biggest wind project
* Power will be used by Heineken and FEMSA
COPENHAGEN, March 12 Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas has won an order in Mexico for turbines
with a total capacity of 396 megawatts (MW), which will be
installed at the biggest wind power project in Latin America,
the company said on Monday.
The order for the turbines, which will generate power for
beer and Coca-Cola bottling in Mexico, lifted Vestas's
year-to-date announced orders to 865 MW, the company said on
Monday.
Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but turbines
usually cost around 1 million euros ($1.31 million) per megawatt
of capacity.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement the order for
132 of its V90-3.0 MW turbines was from the Marena Renovables
project, a consortium of Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund,
Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation and Dutch
pension group PGGM.
Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund is a unit of
Australian investment bank Macquarie Group.
The project on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in the
southeastern State of Oaxaca will be the "largest wind energy
project in Latin America and will directly provide electricity
to one of the continent's largest companies," Vestas said.
The power generated by the wind farm will be bought by
Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, an operating company of Dutch brewer
Heineken N.V. and subsidiaries of Mexican retail and
beverage group FEMSA under 20-year power purchase
agreements, Vestas said.
"The electricity generated by this wind power plant will be
used to power part of the operations of Coca-Cola FEMSA,
(FEMSA's convenience store chain) OXXO and Heineken N.V. in
Mexico," Alfonso Garza, a FEMSA director, said in the statement.
"This power supply agreement will help us cover our energy needs
in a sustainable way."
The customers had initially announced the preliminary order
in March 2011.
Delivery of the turbines will start in the second quarter of
2012, Vestas said.
On a turnkey basis, Vestas will provide services to build
the wind farm, including civil and electrical works, supply,
installation and commissioning of the turbines, an online
control, and 10-year service and maintenance contract, it said.
Vestas shares firmed on the announcement and traded up 0.7
percent by 1042 GMT, outperforming the Copenhagen bourse's
bluechip index which was up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
