COPENHAGEN, March 12 Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas has won an order in Mexico for turbines
with total capacity of 396 megawatts (MW), lifting its
year-to-date announced orders to 865 MW, the company said on
Monday.
Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule
of thumb, turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.31 million)
per megawatt of capacity.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement the order for
132 of its V90-3.0 MW turbines was from the Marena Renovables
project, a consortium of Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund,
Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation and Dutch
pension group PGGM.
Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund is a unit of
Australian investment bank Macquarie Group.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher)