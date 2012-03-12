COPENHAGEN, March 12 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has won an order in Mexico for turbines with total capacity of 396 megawatts (MW), lifting its year-to-date announced orders to 865 MW, the company said on Monday.

Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb, turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.31 million) per megawatt of capacity.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement the order for 132 of its V90-3.0 MW turbines was from the Marena Renovables project, a consortium of Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund, Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation and Dutch pension group PGGM.

Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund is a unit of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)