COPENHAGEN, April 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has received an order for turbines with total capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) for the fourth phase of a project in China, the company said on Tuesday.

Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.31 million) per megawatt of capacity.

The order from China Guangdong Nuclear (CGN) for the V90-2.0 MW turbines for its Mishan project is the latest development in a relationship that began in 2010 with the awarding to Vestas of orders for the first two phases of the project, Vestas said.

Vestas was also the turbines supplier for the third phase.

"This brings the total capacity of the entire Mishan project to 200 MW," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Delivery is scheduled to take place in the third quarter of 2012, the company said. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)