COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has received an order from the United States for turbines with total capacity of 150 megawatts (MW), the company said on Tuesday.

Vestas said it had agreed not to disclose the identity of the customer or other details of the project.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2012, Vestas Wind System A/S said in a statement.

Vestas said its year-to-date announced order intake had reached 285 MW. (Reporting by John Acher)