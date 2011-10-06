COPENHAGEN Oct 6 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said on Thursday it had secured over 1 GW of orders of its V112-3.0 MW turbine launched about one year ago, and that several orders were in the pipeline.

More than 30 customers had chosen the V112-3.0 MW turbine since its launch and the size of orders ranged from one turbine to the largest V112 order so far, the 420 MW Macarthur project in Australia, Vestas said in a statement. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)