COPENHAGEN Jan 12 The head of Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Thursday that the company still has overcapacity but the concerns are mainly related to 2013 rather than the shorter term.

"When we look at 2013, then we are more concerned about that year than 2012," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel told a news conference. "We therefore need to be prepared that our capacity in the whole of the company has to be adjusted to a difficult 2013."

Engel said that there was hope that a U.S. tax credit for investment in renewable energy would be clarified and the situation in Europe could improve.

"But unfortunately we have to say that it doesn't look that way right now," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Vestas announced it would cut 2,335 jobs, roughly a tenth of its workforce, in a bid to achieve costs savings of more than 150 million euros ($190.30 million) by year-end. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by John Acher and Henriette Jacobsen)