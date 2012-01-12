COPENHAGEN Jan 12 The head of Danish wind
turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Thursday that the
company still has overcapacity but the concerns are mainly
related to 2013 rather than the shorter term.
"When we look at 2013, then we are more concerned about that
year than 2012," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel told a news
conference. "We therefore need to be prepared that our capacity
in the whole of the company has to be adjusted to a difficult
2013."
Engel said that there was hope that a U.S. tax credit for
investment in renewable energy would be clarified and the
situation in Europe could improve.
"But unfortunately we have to say that it doesn't look that
way right now," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Vestas announced it would cut 2,335
jobs, roughly a tenth of its workforce, in a bid to achieve
costs savings of more than 150 million euros ($190.30 million)
by year-end.
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher and Henriette Jacobsen)